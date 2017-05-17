Jets' Hackenberg and Petty share the same goal
advertisement | advertise on newsday
New York Jets quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty were battling it out on the golf course on Monday May 15, 2017 at David Harris' annual charity event in North Caldwell, New Jersey. The two will continue that battle on the football field come training camp as both are looking to be the starting quarterback. (Credit: Newsday / Kimberley A. Martin)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.