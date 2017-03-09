HIGHLIGHTS He worked with new Jets QB coach Bates in Denver, Chicago

Gang Green won’t get ex-Bucs QB Glennon, going to Bears

Could the Jets join forces with Jay Cutler?

The talented but erratic quarterback, whom the Bears released on Thursday, reportedly is firmly on Mike Maccagnan’s radar.

Although Cutler, 33, has a reputation for being moody, it’s easy to see why the Jets already have reached out. Newly hired quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates was with Cutler in Denver and Chicago, meaning his adjustment to the Jets’ offense would be somewhat easier.

But even if the Jets do land Cutler, he’ll be only a consolation prize. They had their sights set on Bucs free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon. But before free agency officially began at 4 p.m. yesterday, news already had spread that Glennon’s three-year, $43.5-million deal (which includes a reported $18.5 million guaranteed) with the Bears was close to being finalized.

With each passing day, the free-agent quarterback pool dries up. Tyrod Taylor and Brian Hoyer were snatched up Wednesday, as Taylor restructured his contract to remain in Buffalo and Hoyer agreed in principle on a two-year deal with the 49ers.

When all is said and done, the Jets might not even snag a veteran quarterback. But as of now, they’re making calls, including to Cutler’s camp.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cutler arrived in Chicago in 2009 in a trade with the Broncos. But despite his arm strength and accuracy, he has underachieved in his 11-year career. He’s 68-71 as a starter and went 51-51 in the regular season for the Bears, leading them to only one playoff berth.

He’s thrown for 32,467 yards, with 208 touchdown passes and 146 interceptions. But he played only five games in 2016 because of thumb and shoulder injuries, throwing for 1,059 yards and four TDs with five interceptions.

The crop of available free-agent quarterbacks consists of unproven talent and many retreads, including former Jets Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mark Sanchez as well as Colin Kaepernick, Josh McCown and Matt Barkley.

There were conflicting ESPN reports about the Broncos’ interest in trading quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Jets being a potential suitor. There’s also the question of where Tony Romo might land. The Cowboys reportedly are interested in trading Romo, possibly to the Broncos or the Texans.

Notes & quotes: The Jets officially released Darrelle Revis. Also let go was running back Khiry Robinson, who broke his leg at the end of the season . . . The Jets prevented tackle Ben Ijalana from hitting free agency by signing him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $11 million, according to a source. Linebacker Josh Martin returned on a two-year, $4.3-million deal and they re-signed outside linebacker Corey Lemonier . . . Center Wesley Johnson and cornerback Marcus Williams, restricted free agents, were tendered at the second-round level.