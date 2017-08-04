Jets’ Jamal Adams clarifies comments
Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams faced questions on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, about his comments a day earlier at a fan forum with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "If I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field," Adams said Monday. On Tuesday, he clarified his meaning. (Credit: Newsday / Kimberley A. Martin)
