    Jets’ Jamal Adams clarifies comments

    Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams faced questions on

    August 2, 2017 7:31 AM

    Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams faced questions on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, about his comments a day earlier at a fan forum with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "If I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field," Adams said Monday. On Tuesday, he clarified his meaning. (Credit: Newsday / Kimberley A. Martin)

