Leonard Williams is officially Pro Bowl-bound.
The Jets’ second-year defensive lineman originally was selected as a first alternate, but he’ll now replace Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack (injury) in the Jan. 29 game in Orlando.
Williams, the No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, led the Jets with seven sacks and registered 68 tackles and two forced fumbles this season.
The 22-year-old also was voted the team’s MVP.
Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, a fifth alternate, was the only other Jet to be named as a backup for the AFC’s Pro Bowl team. The former first-round pick and 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year was a Pro Bowler in 2014.
