Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin was arrested Wednesday morning after turning himself in to police, according to a New York Police Department spokeswoman.
Mauldin was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to the NYPD spokeswoman. The assault charge is the result of an alleged April 2 altercation inside a Manhattan nightclub.
Mauldin is also being sued by the alleged victim, 22-year-old Jean Lopez, who reportedly said he suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of the incident. Lopez is also suing others involved. Mauldin, listed at 6-4 and 259 pounds, is accused of punching Lopez, who reportedly stated the beating occurred as a result of his spilling champagne on the inside linebacker in Chelsea’s Highline Ballroom.
Mauldin was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Jets and played in 11 games last season, including three starts.
His court date is set for Aug. 16.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.