FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, already on injured reserve with a back injury, has been told by doctors he needs season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Thursday the 24-year-old Mauldin will get a second opinion before a decision is made.

Mauldin was a limited participant in training camp practices because of his back issues and the Jets placed him on injured reserve with the possibility of a return during the season.

“It got better at times,” Bowles said. “It was up and down and it made a turn for the worse.”

A 2015 third-round pick from Louisville, Mauldin started only four games but played in 26, recording 6 1⁄2 sacks and 14 tackles.

Running against eight in the box

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton said he’s not afraid to maintain run plays against eight-man fronts. Opposing defenses could do that against the Jets this season because they don’t respect the passing game.

The Jets produced only 38 rushing yards in the Week 1 loss at the Bills.

“We just got to game plan for everything that we’re going to see,” right guard Brian Winters said. “Obviously eight-man fronts are tougher to run on, that’s just the logic of the game, but as long as we know our assignments and know what we’re doing, we should be good.”

Throwing it deep

Morton said the Jets threw the ball deep enough to his liking against the Bills. As an offense the Jets threw three deep passes, completing one for 25 yards. Morton said he doesn’t want his quarterback, Josh McCown, to force deep throws because that only can hurt the offense.

“We took some shots down the field, there was times out there,” Morton said. “If you watched the game, we took some shots and it was about the quarterback going through his progressions and if it’s there, we take a shot, if not, we check it down we had those types of plays.”

CB Morris Claiborne (ankle), who was limited in practice on Wednesday, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. He said he expects to play Sunday . . . Backup center Jonotthan Harrison is out for Sunday’s game with a concussion. Dakota Dozier will take his place . . . S Rontez Miles (eye), LB Edmond Robinson (groin), LB Bruce Carter (ankle), TEs Eric Tomlinson (left elbow) and Jordan Leggett (right knee) didn’t practice.