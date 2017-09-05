FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets had high hopes for outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, but they won’t get the chance to see him on the field until at least halfway through the season — if at all.

Mauldin missed most of the preseason with a back injury, and the Jets placed him on injured reserve Monday. That means he isn’t allowed to play until at least Week 9 (if he’s designated as one of the Jets’ two short-term IR players). By rule, players on IR can’t be designated for return to practice until six weeks after the start of the regular season and can’t play for at least two weeks after being activated for practice.

Mauldin, who had a combined 6 1⁄2 sacks and one interception in his first two seasons, declined to comment about his injury situation.

Jet streams

Todd Bowles said it was a close call in the kicking competition between Chandler Catanzaro and Ross Martin, won by Catanzaro. “Cat and Ross were close,” he said. “Cat’s probably a better kickoff guy, so he edged him out that way.” . . . DE Leonard Williams (wrist) said he expects to play against the Bills. He hurt his wrist in a preseason game against the Giants and received treatment over the weekend . . . Bowles said the team opted to keep long snapper Thomas Hennessy, 23, who was acquired in a trade with the Colts, over Tanner Purdum, 31, who had been with the Jets since 2010. “We’ve liked [Hennessy] for quite some time now,” Bowles said. “Finally got a hold of him [in a trade]. Tanner has been here a long time, have a lot of respect for Tanner, but we wanted the younger guy, probably the better cover guy down the field.” . . . Quarterback Josh McCown said Monday’s practice had “good energy, because there’s a great sense of gratitude because you’ve got guys that are on the 53 [-man roster], they’ve made this roster, and that’s a heck of a thing. Then you go out and start working and you realize, this is us.” . . . Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has been in the concussion protocol, returned to practice Monday. If he can’t play, the Bills will go with rookie Nathan Peterman.