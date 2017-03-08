HIGHLIGHTS Taylor stays with Bills; Hoyer joins 49ers

Glennon expected to leave Bucs for Bears

Cross Tyrod Taylor and Brian Hoyer off the Jets’ prospective quarterback wish list.

Both free agents reached agreements on deals Wednesday, leaving two fewer options for the Jets. The Bills kept Taylor from testing the market by agreeing to terms on a restructured contract. Hoyer reportedly agreed in principle on a two-year deal with the 49ers.

And then there are the Jets, who have yet to zero in on a starting quarterback for 2017. Though they have two young quarterbacks in recent draft picks Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, the front office still has an eye on securing a veteran free agent. But as free agency officially kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday, the pickings appear even slimmer for general manager Mike Maccagnan.

The Jets’ interest in Taylor was understandable, considering his versatility and game-changing quickness. He’s 14-14 as the Bills’ starter, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 6,058 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Jets were again interested in Hoyer, a career journeyman who went 1-4 in an injury-shortened season with the Bears last year. But rather than come to Florham Park, New Jersey, the 31-year-old opted to reunite with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, his former coordinator in Cleveland.

The Jets also appear to be on the verge of losing out on another target. Bucs free agent Mike Glennon, who has been on their radar for some time, may be close to agreeing on a contract with Chicago. According to NFL.com, a deal between him and the Bears is “all but done.”

The Jets were intrigued by Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel last offseason, but they chose to wait out Ryan Fitzpatrick’s contract holdout until the day before the start of training camp. Josh McCown, Matt Barkley and Jay Cutler (if the Bears were to cut him in favor of Glennon) also would be options. So is Colin Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers this week.

Unless the Jets are able to pull off a star-studded acquisition, such as signing soon-to-be released Cowboy Tony Romo, Geno Smith could wind up being their best option. Smith, who is recovering from a torn ACL, officially will become a free agent Thursday.