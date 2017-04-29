Devin Smith’s season is over before even began. Again.

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft Saturday evening, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan announced that Smith tore his right anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in 16 months. And as a result, the oft-injured receiver will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season.

Maccagnan said Smith, their 2015 second-round pick, suffered the injury “prior to the first set of OTAs” and believes the 25-year-old has already undergone surgery.

“He had been around [the facility], he had been working and training,” Maccagnan said hours after he selected California wide receiver Chad Hansen with 141st overall pick less than 24 hours after taking Alabama wideout ArDarius Stewart.

“But at the first OTA [Smith] experienced a situation with his knee. We brought him in, we examined him — we had examined him, actually, before he went out and then of course when we got the MRI it showed the torn ACL.”

It’s the latest setback in a growing list of NFL injuries for the former Ohio State speedster, who has played in only 14 games since being drafted 37th overall. On July 31, 2015 — just days into his first training camp with the Jets — Smith suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung as a result of a freak collision with a teammate. His recovery timetable was four-to-six weeks.

That same season, Smith was carted off the field during the third quarter of their blowout win over the Titans on Dec. 13, 2015. An MRI the following day confirmed that he tore his right ACL. anterior cruciate Smith, who finished 2015 with nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, spent the first six weeks of the 2016 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He made only four appearances last year, aching one pass for 20 yards.

After taking two safeties with their first two picks, the Jets opted for Stewart and Hansen. But Maccagnan insisted Smith’s injury wasn’t the main cause for his run on pass-catchers.

The GM said the Jets considered this “a good year for receivers in terms of depth and value, so it just kind of work itself out that way. We didn’t go in with the idea that we’re going to add a receiver because go what happened with Devin.”

The Jets entered the offseason with seven receivers: Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Quinton Patton, Charone Peake, Jalin Marshall and Smith.

“I don’t think it had as much bearing, per se, in terms of we went in tying to find another receiver,” Maccagnan reiterated. “And when we were deciding on players to take, we obviously felt good about some of our receivers. We actually think we have a good group of young receivers, plus Eric. And then I think going into it, we just felt, ‘Hey, let’s make this thing more competitive.’”