FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Lucky Whitehead’s summer of misfortune took another painful turn Tuesday, when the Jets announced that the wide receiver and kick returner has a broken foot and will be out for an extended period.

“I don’t know if he is down for the year, but he’s out for a little while,” coach Todd Bowles said of Whitehead, who suffered the injury Monday. Bowles said it is not clear whether surgery is required.

The Jets signed Whitehead last month after the Cowboys released him following a case of mistaken identity that resulted in an arrest warrant being issued to Whitehead. Officials in Prince William County (Virginia) cited his failure to appear in court following a shoplifting incident in June. His insistence that he was not even in Virginia at the time of the crime did not prevent the Cowboys from letting him go.

Police later found Whitehead was telling the truth and cleared him. He was considered among the leading candidates for a kick returning job with the Jets.

“We’ve still got a couple guys we want to look at,’’ Bowles said. “As we get down in it and don’t see what we want, we’ll look (elsewhere).”

Petty staying upbeat

Bryce Petty said he is undaunted about getting by far the fewest reps among the three quarterbacks.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s tough because I’m competitive and I want to be out there,’’ Petty said. “The opportunities will come. If you sulk, you’re not going to be ready for that opportunity. So I just keep my head up and grind because that’s all I know how to do. I’ve always said you don’t count the reps, you make the reps count.”

Jet streams

RB Bilal Powell returned to full team activities after having sustained a neck injury in practice last week . . . WR Marquess Wilson was out with a sore hip, Bowles said.