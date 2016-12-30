FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets placed running back Matt Forte on injured reserve Friday afternoon, two days before their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Forte — who rushed for a career-low 813 yards and had a career-low 30 receptions for 263 yards and eight total touchdowns in his first Jets season — is the 18th player on the team to be placed on IR.

The 31-year-old played most of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee and was forced to sit out last week’s loss in New England because of the knee and a shoulder injury. After Friday’s practice, he was ruled out against the Bills by coach Todd Bowles.

Running backs Bilal Powell (knee) and Brandon Wilds (hamstring) were limited Friday and are questionable.

Bryson Keeton was promoted from the practice squad.

Mum on Mo

Bowles was tight-lipped on Muhammad Wilkerson’s comments about the Jets not having “a game plan going into the season” for his rehab.

“I talked to Mo,” Bowles said. “We handle every injury in-house. We report injuries. We don’t go into discussion about them. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Wilkerson broke his right fibula a year ago against the Bills and has been dealing with an ankle injury that he said is related to his offseason surgery. The defensive end said Thursday that by the time he and the training staff figured out a rehab plan, “it was too late. I guess I thought that it was good to go, and maybe I just needed more time, more rehab.”

Wilkerson played 97 percent of the defensive snaps during the Jets’ first six games, but Bowles doesn’t regret his decision.

“No. It was fine,” he said. “. . . When you play football, you have a chance to get hurt. When you come back from injury, you have a chance to get reinjured. It’s all a part of it. If he stays healthy, he’s fine. He got reinjured.”

Jet streams

Jets videos

Steve McLendon and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstrings) and Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) are out and Nick Marshall (hamstring) is doubtful . . . Leonard Williams (66 tackles, team-high seven sacks) was named the team’s Curtis Martin MVP. “I just want to encourage everyone else to give it their all every game,” said the defensive lineman, who is the youngest Jet to be named the team’s MVP. “We have one more game left still for guys to prove themselves.” . . . The Dennis Byrd “Most Inspirational” Award was posthumously awarded to the late defensive lineman, who regained the ability to walk after being paralyzed in an on-field collision in 1992. Byrd, 50, died in a two-vehicle accident in Oklahoma on Oct. 15 . . . Wilkerson was given the Ed Block Courage Award . . . Quincy Enunwa was given the Marty Lyons Community Service Award . . . Bryce Petty and Nick Folk shared Kyle Clifton “Good Guy” Award honors . . . Lachlan Edwards was given the Bill Hampton Award as “the rookie who acts like a pro in the locker room.”