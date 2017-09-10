The Jets named Christian Hackenberg their backup quarterback before Sunday's game against the Bills.
Bryce Petty, who injured his knee in the preseason but participated in practice this week, was listed as inactive. Josh McCown started Sunday at Buffalo's New Era Field.
Petty had the superior preseason, but the Jets have a greater stake in Hackenberg’s future. The 2015 second-round draft pick didn’t play in a single regular-season game last year and didn’t show signs of significant progress this preseason, which included uneven performances against the Giants and the Lions. Against the Giants, he went 12-21 for 126 yards and two interceptions and was sacked three times. He did throw a touchdown late in that game after re-entering for an injured Petty.
Petty, meanwhile, went 15-for-18 for 250 yards and a perfect passer rating before hurting himself. He came back in the preseason finale against the Lions, going 15-for-26 for 160 yards and an interception.
Comments
