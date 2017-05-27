What the Jets’ offense will be is anyone’s guess.

But new offensive coordinator John Morton already has promised one thing: his unit will be “competitive.”

There was little else Morton cared to divulge this past week, but he made sure to drive home the message that the Jets’ offense will be versatile, aggressive and only as good as the sum of its parts.

“I’m not going to go into a lot of detail on what the offense is going to be about, but it’s going to be competitive,” said Morton, who went on to use that adjective several times during his introductory news conference on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a competitive offense and one that takes care of the ball. [Those are] the most important things.”

Aside from his love of heavy-metal band Metallica — after spotting a reporter wearing a concert T-shirt, an excited Morton mentioned that he’s been to more than 10 of their shows — and his passion for yelling on the practice field, he is a relative unknown to Jets fans.

But after working under some of the best football minds — Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Jon Gruden — the long-time assistant coach is looking to show his mettle as the primary play-caller.

In Morton’s eyes, the Jets’ job was the perfect “opportunity” to showcase his skills.

“I’ve been a position coach for almost 19 years, and I feel I’m ready,” said the 47-year-old Morton, who rejoined the Saints in 2015 after serving as their offensive assistant and passing game coach in 2006.

His new head coach also is keen on Morton’s propensity to be vocal on the field. “I love that. Love the energy,” Todd Bowles said. “He brings a lot of energy. That’s one of the reasons he got hired.”

Asked about Morton’s offensive philosophy, Bowles added: “Well, it’s going to change every week. Whatever it takes to win the ballgame. We’re going to have a lot of guys do a lot of different things, and it’s going to be different every week, so I can’t pinpoint it to being one thing.”

Morton said he previously “talked to a few teams” about coordinator openings but never officially interviewed. He insisted there was no trepidation when he considered taking the Jets’ gig, even with two question marks already at quarterback — youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

“Nope,” Morton said when asked if anything about the Jets’ job gave him pause. “Because I never thought about it. I look at the opportunity.

“When I first come here, I’m looking at the team — not every player is going to be here. There’s going to be new players coming in and out, free agency, the college draft and all that stuff. I don’t look at that. I look at the opportunity.

“And it’s not me, it’s us. We’re all going to do this together.”

Morton was careful not to say too much about his expectations for Hackenberg, Petty, veteran newcomer Josh McCown or his offense, stressing: “It’s too early to tell. I have no idea yet. It’s a long way to go.”

But if all goes according to Morton’s plan in 2017, the Jets’ offense will be a successful, cohesive unit.

“We’re going to get everybody involved,” he said. “It’s going to be my job to figure out which guy does certain things and put them in the right position to succeed.”