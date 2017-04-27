The Jets enter the 2017 NFL Draft with seven picks, including two in the third round.
Here is where they will be picking in each round.
(This list will be updated as the draft goes on with the players taken at each pick).
First round, No. 6 overall
Second round, No. 39 overall
Third round, No. 70 overall
Third round, No. 107 overall (compensatory pick)
Fifth round, No. 150 overall
Sixth round, No. 191 overall
Seventh round, No. 224 overall
