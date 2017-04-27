The Jets enter the 2017 NFL Draft with seven picks, including two in the third round.

Here is where they will be picking in each round.

(This list will be updated as the draft goes on with the players taken at each pick).

First round, No. 6 overall

Second round, No. 39 overall

Third round, No. 70 overall

Third round, No. 107 overall (compensatory pick)

Fifth round, No. 150 overall

Sixth round, No. 191 overall

Seventh round, No. 224 overall