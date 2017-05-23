Jets OTAs 2017

Scenes from the Jets organized team activities in Florham Park, N.J., heading into the 2017 season.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown #15 speaks with the media in the team's locker room after the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown #15 throws a pass during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall #89 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall #89 speaks with the media in the team's locker room after the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg #5 throws a pass during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall #89 cools down during a break in the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, right, stands alongside director of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles chuckles as he speaks with the media after the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets running back Romar Morris #30 fields a punt during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles fields questions from the media after the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker #87 dons a red jersey as he observes the action on the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets rookie wide receiver Chad Hansen #6 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets running back Matt Forté #22 heads upfield after taking a handoff in the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Frankie Hammond #14 fields a punt during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Brisly Estime #3 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams #33 gets ready for the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty #9 throws a pass during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Gabe Marks #2, right, muscles his way through blockers during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets running back Matt Forté #22 speaks with the media after the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown #15 throws a pass during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiverGabe Marks #2 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets tight end Anthony Firkser #40 has a laugh with teammates during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams #33, right, practices with teammates during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown #15 cools down during a break in the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin #55 practices during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver KD Cannon #8 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Brisly Estime #3 fields a punt during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas #97, right, muscles his way past a block during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) New York Jets wide receiver Charone Peake #17 makes a catch during the first day of offseason training activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown talks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets' Sheldon Richardson talks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs with the ball during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets quarterbacks, including Josh McCown (15) run a drill with offensive line players during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his players during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams stretches with teammates during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, talks to wide receiver Robby Anderson during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins, center, runs a drill with teammates Randell Johnson, left, and Ronald Martin during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets first round pick Jamal Adams, center, runs a drill with teammate Bryson Keeton, left, during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker catches a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.