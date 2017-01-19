Woody Johnson, the owner of the Jets, will be named the ambassador to the United Kingdom by President-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington on Thursday when he introduced a guest as “sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.” Trump said, “Congratulations, Woody.”

Johnson, who has owned the Jets since 2000, has long been the rumored leading candidate for the position but he repeatedly shied away from commenting on it.

During his state of the Jets address on Jan. 5, Johnson was asked about the reports linking him to the ambassadorship. At the time, he called it merely “speculation.”

Last season, the Jets traveled to London for a Week 4 showdown with Miami, their AFC East divisional rival. The Jets defeated the Dolphins, 27-14, at Wembley Stadium.

The Jets and Johnson have yet to comment on the reports of his appointment or how it will impact the team’s business leadership. While Johnson is expected to maintain ownership of the team, he’ll likely have to surrender day-to-day operations. ProFootballTalk.com recently reported that Johnson’s brother, Christopher, would be that person.

Johnson also serves on the NFL’s Finance Committee, Business Ventures Committee and Media Committee.

The Jets owner was named the national finance chairman last year for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign. But after Bush withdrew from the race, Johnson turned his focus toward raising funds for Trump.

During the GOP presidential race, the 69-year-old owner steered clear of discussing politics with reporters and refused to say whether he’d support Trump should Bush not be the eventual candidate.

“Oh, jeez, I don’t think anybody was predicting that at the beginning,” Johnson said of Trump’s nomination in an interview with beat writers in January 2016. “But politics and sports, you have to kind of wait to see what happens. I’m not going to go there yet. I’m supporting Jeb Bush and I’m hoping that he’s going to make it. I think he’s the right answer for the country.”

In May 2016, the New York Times reported that Trump privately met with Johnson and said of the Jets owner: “Woody’s a great guy. Woody will support me. He’s a terrific guy, he’s been a friend of mine a long time.”

With The Associated Press