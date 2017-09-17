Jets players discuss Week 2 loss to Raiders
advertisement | advertise on newsday
Jets players opened up about their 45-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 2 on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Credit: Newsday)
Kellenberg's football team puts on a dominating performance Fredericks, Collier make Lawrence run in 49-7 romp ShowBiz Minute: Fergie, Lady Gaga, Rihanna Judge Rules Rape Convict Can Play Football Highlights: Yankees 13, Orioles 5 Mineola beats Wantagh in girls volleyball North Babylon's big second half sinks Bay Shore Rangers' Alain Vigneault getting 'ready for another good season' Giants know they need to 'step up' against Detroit Jets' Leonard Williams on facing Raiders Calhoun at Port Washington girls soccer Jets’ OC John Morton discusses the offense
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.