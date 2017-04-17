Monday felt like “the first day of school” for Leonard Williams as he and other Jets players reported to the facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the start of their offseason workouts.

“Walking around, seeing smiles on everybody’s face. It feels great to be back to work with all of my teammates,” the third-year defensive end and 2016 team MVP said through a team spokesman.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Jets have yet to determine who their starting quarterback will be. There’s a chance general manager Mike Maccagnan could select another quarterback prospect with the No. 6 overall pick. Or the organization could settle on one of the three options on the roster.

“It’s always good to get back started, especially when you are coming to a new team,” veteran quarterback Josh McCown said in the team’s media release.

“But it’s the first day in a long process and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Young quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty also expressed excitement about getting back to work. “It feels awesome,” said Hackenberg, who was essentially redshirted his rookie year. “It’s been a long offseason and being able to get back in the locker room is something that I look forward to and I’m ready to get started.”

Added Petty: “I’m excited on all fronts. It’s always good to get some time away, but then you come back in the building and see old faces and see the guys. It’s the kind of adrenaline you don’t get anywhere else.”

Notes & quotes: Cornerback Marcus Williams signed his restricted free-agent tender ($2.5 million) . . . Linebacker Julian Stanford, who was cut on Friday, was re-signed.