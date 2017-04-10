The Jets will open the preseason (Aug. 10-14) against the Tennessee Titans, and likely Marcus Mariota.
The Titans third-year quarterback fractured his right fibula in late December and was given a 4-to-5-month recovery timetable.
In Week 2 of the preseason, the Jets will travel to Detroit to face the Lions (Aug. 17-21) before returning to New Jersey for their 49th annual exhibition game with the in-stadium rivals Giants (Aug. 24-27). This year, the Jets will be the road team at MetLife Stadium.
Last year, they hosted the Giants but lost, 21-20. This year, the Jets will be greeted by several familiar faces: former wide receiver Brandon Marshall and quarterback Geno Smith, who each signed with the Giants this offseason.
Todd Bowles’ team will close out the preseason at home against the Eagles (Aug. 31-Sept. 1).
Exact dates and times for each game will be released at a later date.
Comments
