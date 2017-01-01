Does Sheldon Richardson expect to be traded?

Though he wants to return to the team that drafted him 13th overall in 2013, Richardson fully expects to be dealt this offseason.

“Yeah,” he told Newsday as he left the locker room, possibly for the last time. “I mean, eventually it’s going to be happening, so why wait?”

The Jets unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the Nov. 1 deadline, but Richardson believes it’s only a matter of time before general manager Mike Maccagnan gets a deal done. “I think so,” said the 2013 defensive rookie of the year and 2014 Pro Bowler. “I caused a few problems for myself in here. They might just be tired of me, who knows?”

In addition to serving two separate suspensions during the past two years (stemming from a failed drug test and a 2015 offseason arrest), Richardson made headlines in 2016 for all the wrong reasons. He got into a verbal altercation with Brandon Marshall in Week 3, posted a public, profanity-filled video on Snapchat and last week said he doesn’t respect Marshall as a player. Richardson’s statistical production (1 1⁄2 sacks, 70 tackles) also is down from previous years.

The 26-year-old said he wouldn’t have carried himself any differently this season, though, adding: “I don’t think I should handle anything different than the way I handled it. I don’t regret nothing, really. I’m just going to be me.”

Where was Christian Hackenberg?

Jets fans who tuned into the game hoping to catch a glimpse of Christian Hackenberg were disappointed. The rookie quarterback was active for the first time all season but didn’t see action, even with the Jets holding a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t need him,” Todd Bowles said. “We didn’t plan on playing him. It’s not going to be useful if we’re up 31-10 and he’s just handing the ball off. He’s not going to get anything out of that. We had no plans to play him unless [Ryan Fitzpatrick] got hurt.”

During an NFL pregame show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a Jets assistant coach said Hackenberg “couldn’t hit the ocean.” Bowles, however, said that’s “not at all” how his staff feels.

While Jets fans were waiting for a Hackenberg sighting, the Bills made their quarterback switch, going from E.J. Manuel to Cardale Jones. “I don’t worry about what other teams do substitution-wise,” Bowles said.

What was the team’s reaction to Bilal Powell’s big day?

“He’s a beast,” Quincy Enunwa said, smiling.

Powell, a game-day captain along with Darrelle Revis, finished with 137 total yards from scrimmage, including 122 rushing on 22 carries. His 2-yard touchdown reception gave the Jets a 7-0 lead with 9:28 to go in the first quarter. Powell, who started in place of Matt Forte (injured reserve), eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage with a 4-yard run in the first quarter, marking the first time he’s reached that mark in a season in his six-year career. Powell (1,110) and Forte (1,076) are the only pair of running backs this season to record at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage each. “He’s tough. He fought,” Bowles said of Powell. “He came in and played. You saw the way he played today. He was hobbled a little bit, but he wanted to finish it the right way. He made some runs today that kept us in the game and helped us win.”

Where was Marshall?

The 32-year-old receiver was inactive for the first time this season because of hip and shoulder injuries. Marshall ended the season with 788 yards and three touchdowns (his lowest total since 2010 for Miami) on 59 catches.

Was there any fallout over Muhammad Wilkerson’s comments about the training staff?

Days after saying the Jets didn’t have a plan for his rehab early in the season, Wilkerson clarified his stance: “All I’m going to say is that things are supposed to be talked about in- house. I took the cheese with the media. You know how that goes. But everybody in the building knew what I was trying to say, so that’s all I’m going to say.”