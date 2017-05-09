So far this offseason, Josh McCown has been the most impressive Jets quarterback.

On the basketball court.

“I didn’t know that McCown was able to do the stuff that he’s able to do on the basketball court,” Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa said in Manhattan on Tuesday where he was honored as a Hometown Hero at the United Way of New York City’s 24th annual Gridiron Gala. “He was windmilling it, 360 dunking it. So that was cool.”

As for football, Enunwa was less forthcoming with handicapping the race for the Jets starting job.

“Those guys have been working hard and you can see it,” he said. “There are a lot of improvements from the young guys and Josh, I’ve never seen in person besides playing against him, so it’s cool to see what he’s capable of doing.”

Asked if Christian Hackenberg has taken “the next step” in his progress as an NFL quarterback, Enunwa decided to hold back on that assessment.

“I definitely think he has taken ‘a’ next step, you know?” he said. “He’s definitely gotten better, he knows what he needs to work on, so I’m excited for him to put it together. It’s hard against air to really tell what he’s doing, but you can tell that he’s worked hard this offseason.”

Hackenberg, who was at the event, declined to answer most football questions. He did say that his offseason is “going well” and it is “great to get back with the guys, get back in the flow of things.”

As for Enunwa, he could be the prime target for whoever wins the quarterback job.

“I’m going to say the same thing I say every year that I just want to go out there and do my job,” he said. “Last year I didn’t want to come out and say I was going to be the number three, this year I don’t want to come out and say I’m going to be the number one. I really just want to go out and compete and be a playmaker anyway that I can. That’s my goal.”

The new offense, he said, will help that.

“This year I think I’m going to have an opportunity to do a lot more than I was able to do last year,” he said. “I was put in almost a box, not so much, but I wasn’t able to do the stuff that everybody else was doing because we had guys who were capable of doing it. Now everybody is on a level field and I can go out there and compete, show myself at the X position, and hope I can do well this year.”