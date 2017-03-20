Jets quarterbacks through the years
A look at all 36 quarterbacks to earn a decision as a member of the Jets through the 2016 season.
Players listed in chronological order.
Dick Wood(Credit: The Topps Company)
1963-1964
25 games (25 starts), 10-13-2
46.3 Cmp %, 35 TD, 44 INT, 4,502 yards
Galen Hall(Credit: AP)
1963
13 games (2 starts), 0-2
38.1 Cmp %, 3 TD, 9 INT, 611 yards
Peter Liske(Credit: The Topps Company)
1964
2 games (1 start), 0-1
50 Cmp %, 2 TD, 5 INT, 55 yards
Mike Taliaferro(Credit: The Topps Company)
1964-1967
45 games (5 starts), 3-3
38.7 Cmp %, 8 TD, 15 INT, 1,145 yards
Joe Namath(Credit: AP)
1965-1976
136 games (126 starts), 60-61-4
50.2 comp %, 170 TD, 215 INT, 27,057 yards
Al Woodall(Credit: AP)
1969-1974
31 games (19 starts), 5-14
48.9 comp %, 18 TD, 23 INT, 2,970 yards
Bob Davis(Credit: George Rubei)
1970-1972
28 games (8 starts), 3-5
40.6 comp %, 12 TD, 9 INT, 804 yards
Bill Demory(Credit: The Topps Company)
1973-1974
7 games (1 start), 1-2
30.8 Cmp %, 2 TD, 8 INT, 159 yards
J.J. JONES(Credit: The Topps Company)
1975.
7 games (1 start), 0-1
28.1 comp %, 1 TD, 5 INT, 181 yards
Richard Todd(Credit: AP)
1976-1983
102 games (94 starts), 42-51-1
54.6 comp %, 110 TD, 138 INT, 18,241 yards
Matt Robinson(Credit: The Topps Company)
1977-1979
35 games (13 starts), 6-7
45.9 comp %, 15 TD, 26 INT, 2,503 yards
Pat Ryan(Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill)
1978-1989
141 games (19 starts), 11-8
56.1 Cmp %, 31 TD, 31 INT, 4,222 yards
Ken O'Brien(Credit: AP)
1984-1992
124 games (106 starts), 50-55-1
58.8 Cmp %, 124 TD, 95 INT, 24,386 yards
David Norrie(Credit: Paul Bereswill)
1987
2 games (2 starts), 0-2
51.5 Cmp %, 1 TD, 4 INT, 376 yards
Tony Eason(Credit: AP)
1989-1990
18 games (2 starts), 0-2
54.7 Cmp %, 1 TD, 3 INT, 410 yards
Kyle Mackey(Credit: Alan Hlavenka)
1989
4 games (1 start), 0-1
44 Cmp %, 0 TD, 1 INT, 125 yards
Browning Nagle(Credit: AP)
1991-1993.
18 games (13 starts), 3-10
49.4 comp %, 7 TD, 17 INT, 2,361 yards
Boomer Esiason(Credit: AP)
1993-1995
43 games (42 starts), 15-27
58.7 comp %, 49 TD, 39 INT, 8,478 yards
Jack Trudeau(Credit: Audrey C. Tiernan)
1994
5 games (2 starts), 1-1
54.9 Cmp %, 1 TD, 4 INT, 496 yards
Bubby Brister(Credit: Newsday/John Keating)
1995
9 games (4 starts), 1-3
54.7 Cmp %, 4 TD, 8 INT, 726 yards
Frank Reich(Credit: AP)
1996
11 games (7 starts), 1-6
52.9 comp %, 15 TD, 16 INT, 2,205 yards
Neil O'Donnell(Credit: AP)
1996-1997
21 games (20 starts), 8-12
56.9 Cmp %, 21 TD, 14 INT, 3,943 yards
Glenn Foley(Credit: AP)
1994-1998
18 games (8 starts), 1-7
53.7 comp %, 10 TD, 16 INT, 2,186 yards
Vinny Testaverde(Credit: Getty Images)
1998-2003, 2005.
65 games (61 starts), 35-26
59 comp %, 77 TD, 58 INT, 12,497 yards
RAY LUCAS
1997-2000
36 games (9 starts), 6-3
58.1 Cmp %, 14 TD, 11 INT, 1,939 yards
Rick Mirer(Credit: AP)
1999
8 games (6 starts), 2-4
54 comp %, 5 TD, 9 INT, 1,062 yards
CHAD PENNINGTON
2000-2007
69 games (61 starts), 32-29
65.6 Cmp %, 82 TD, 55 INT, 13,738 yards
Quincy Carter(Credit: AP)
2004
7 games (3 starts), 2-1
60.3 Cmp %, 3 TD, 1 INT, 498 yards
Brooks Bollinger(Credit: AP)
2004-2005
12 games (9 starts), 2-7
56.4 Cmp %, 7 TD, 6 INT, 1,618 yards
Kellen Clemens(Credit: Getty Images)
2006-2010
25 games (9 starts), 4-5
51.8 comp %, 5 TD, 11 INT, 1,686 yards
Brett Favre(Credit: AP)
2008
16 games (16 starts), 9-7
65.7 comp %, 22 TD, 22 INT, 3,472 yards
Mark Sanchez(Credit: AP)
2009-2012
62 games (62 starts), 33-29
55.1 comp %, 68 TD, 69 INT, 12,092 yards
Greg McElroy(Credit: Getty Images)
2011-2012
2 games (1 start), 0-1
61.3 comp %, 1 TD, 1 INT, 214 yards
Geno Smith(Credit: Getty Images)
2013-16
33 games (20 starts), 12-18
57.9 comp %, 28 TD, 36 INT, 5,962 yards, 7 rush TD
Michael Vick(Credit: Getty Images)
2014
10 games (3 starts), 1-2.
52.9 comp %, 3 TD, 2 INT, 604 passing yards, 153 rushing yards
Ryan Fitzpatrick(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
2015-16.
30 games (27 starts), 13-14.
58.3 comp %, 43 TD, 32 INT, 6,615 passing yards
Bryce Petty(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
2016-present.
6 games (4 starts), 1-3.
56.4 comp %, 3 TD, 7 INT, 809 passing yards
