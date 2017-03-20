Subscribe
    JetsSportsFootball

    +-
    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, left, poses (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, left, poses with Jets draft choice Richard Todd, also a quarterback, during a break from practice at Hofstra in Hempstead on Sept. 22, 1976.

    Jets quarterbacks through the years

    Updated
    By

    A look at all 36 quarterbacks to earn a decision as a member of the Jets through the 2016 season.
    Players listed in chronological order.

    Dick Wood

    1963-1964 25 games (25 starts), 10-13-2 46.3 Cmp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1963-1964
    25 games (25 starts), 10-13-2
    46.3 Cmp %, 35 TD, 44 INT, 4,502 yards

    Galen Hall

    1963 13 games (2 starts), 0-2 38.1 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    1963
    13 games (2 starts), 0-2
    38.1 Cmp %, 3 TD, 9 INT, 611 yards

    Peter Liske

    1964 2 games (1 start), 0-1 50 Cmp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1964
    2 games (1 start), 0-1
    50 Cmp %, 2 TD, 5 INT, 55 yards

    Mike Taliaferro

    1964-1967 45 games (5 starts), 3-3 38.7 Cmp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1964-1967
    45 games (5 starts), 3-3
    38.7 Cmp %, 8 TD, 15 INT, 1,145 yards

    Joe Namath

    1965-1976 136 games (126 starts), 60-61-4 50.2 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1965-1976
    136 games (126 starts), 60-61-4
    50.2 comp %, 170 TD, 215 INT, 27,057 yards

    Al Woodall

    1969-1974 31 games (19 starts), 5-14 48.9 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1969-1974
    31 games (19 starts), 5-14
    48.9 comp %, 18 TD, 23 INT, 2,970 yards

    Bob Davis

    1970-1972 28 games (8 starts), 3-5 40.6 comp
    (Credit: George Rubei)

    1970-1972
    28 games (8 starts), 3-5
    40.6 comp %, 12 TD, 9 INT, 804 yards

    Bill Demory

    1973-1974 7 games (1 start), 1-2 30.8 Cmp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1973-1974
    7 games (1 start), 1-2
    30.8 Cmp %, 2 TD, 8 INT, 159 yards

    J.J. JONES

    1975. 7 games (1 start), 0-1 28.1 comp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1975.
    7 games (1 start), 0-1
    28.1 comp %, 1 TD, 5 INT, 181 yards

    Richard Todd

    1976-1983 102 games (94 starts), 42-51-1 54.6 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1976-1983
    102 games (94 starts), 42-51-1
    54.6 comp %, 110 TD, 138 INT, 18,241 yards

    Matt Robinson

    1977-1979 35 games (13 starts), 6-7 45.9 comp
    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    1977-1979
    35 games (13 starts), 6-7
    45.9 comp %, 15 TD, 26 INT, 2,503 yards

    Pat Ryan

    1978-1989 141 games (19 starts), 11-8 56.1 Cmp
    (Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill)

    1978-1989
    141 games (19 starts), 11-8
    56.1 Cmp %, 31 TD, 31 INT, 4,222 yards

    Ken O'Brien

    1984-1992 124 games (106 starts), 50-55-1 58.8 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    1984-1992
    124 games (106 starts), 50-55-1
    58.8 Cmp %, 124 TD, 95 INT, 24,386 yards

    David Norrie

    1987 2 games (2 starts), 0-2 51.5 Cmp
    (Credit: Paul Bereswill)

    1987
    2 games (2 starts), 0-2
    51.5 Cmp %, 1 TD, 4 INT, 376 yards

    Tony Eason

    1989-1990 18 games (2 starts), 0-2 54.7 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    1989-1990
    18 games (2 starts), 0-2
    54.7 Cmp %, 1 TD, 3 INT, 410 yards

    Kyle Mackey

    1989 4 games (1 start), 0-1 44 Cmp
    (Credit: Alan Hlavenka)

    1989
    4 games (1 start), 0-1
    44 Cmp %, 0 TD, 1 INT, 125 yards

    Browning Nagle

    1991-1993. 18 games (13 starts), 3-10 49.4 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1991-1993.
    18 games (13 starts), 3-10
    49.4 comp %, 7 TD, 17 INT, 2,361 yards

    Boomer Esiason

    1993-1995 43 games (42 starts), 15-27 58.7 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1993-1995
    43 games (42 starts), 15-27
    58.7 comp %, 49 TD, 39 INT, 8,478 yards

    Jack Trudeau

    1994 5 games (2 starts), 1-1 54.9 Cmp
    (Credit: Audrey C. Tiernan)

    1994
    5 games (2 starts), 1-1
    54.9 Cmp %, 1 TD, 4 INT, 496 yards

    Bubby Brister

    1995 9 games (4 starts), 1-3 54.7 Cmp
    (Credit: Newsday/John Keating)

    1995
    9 games (4 starts), 1-3
    54.7 Cmp %, 4 TD, 8 INT, 726 yards

    Frank Reich

    1996 11 games (7 starts), 1-6 52.9 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1996
    11 games (7 starts), 1-6
    52.9 comp %, 15 TD, 16 INT, 2,205 yards

    Neil O'Donnell

    1996-1997 21 games (20 starts), 8-12 56.9 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    1996-1997
    21 games (20 starts), 8-12
    56.9 Cmp %, 21 TD, 14 INT, 3,943 yards

    Glenn Foley

    1994-1998 18 games (8 starts), 1-7 53.7 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1994-1998
    18 games (8 starts), 1-7
    53.7 comp %, 10 TD, 16 INT, 2,186 yards

    Vinny Testaverde

    1998-2003, 2005. 65 games (61 starts), 35-26 59
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    1998-2003, 2005.
    65 games (61 starts), 35-26
    59 comp %, 77 TD, 58 INT, 12,497 yards

    RAY LUCAS 1997-2000 36 games (9 starts), 6-3
    (Credit: AP)

    RAY LUCAS
    1997-2000
    36 games (9 starts), 6-3
    58.1 Cmp %, 14 TD, 11 INT, 1,939 yards

    Rick Mirer

    1999 8 games (6 starts), 2-4 54 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    1999
    8 games (6 starts), 2-4
    54 comp %, 5 TD, 9 INT, 1,062 yards

    CHAD PENNINGTON 2000-2007 69 games (61 starts), 32-29
    (Credit: David L. Pokress, 2007)

    CHAD PENNINGTON
    2000-2007
    69 games (61 starts), 32-29
    65.6 Cmp %, 82 TD, 55 INT, 13,738 yards

    Quincy Carter

    2004 7 games (3 starts), 2-1 60.3 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    2004
    7 games (3 starts), 2-1
    60.3 Cmp %, 3 TD, 1 INT, 498 yards

    Brooks Bollinger

    2004-2005 12 games (9 starts), 2-7 56.4 Cmp
    (Credit: AP)

    2004-2005
    12 games (9 starts), 2-7
    56.4 Cmp %, 7 TD, 6 INT, 1,618 yards

    Kellen Clemens

    2006-2010 25 games (9 starts), 4-5 51.8 comp
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2006-2010
    25 games (9 starts), 4-5
    51.8 comp %, 5 TD, 11 INT, 1,686 yards

    Brett Favre

    2008 16 games (16 starts), 9-7 65.7 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    2008
    16 games (16 starts), 9-7
    65.7 comp %, 22 TD, 22 INT, 3,472 yards

    Mark Sanchez

    2009-2012 62 games (62 starts), 33-29 55.1 comp
    (Credit: AP)

    2009-2012
    62 games (62 starts), 33-29
    55.1 comp %, 68 TD, 69 INT, 12,092 yards

    Greg McElroy

    2011-2012 2 games (1 start), 0-1 61.3 comp
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2011-2012
    2 games (1 start), 0-1
    61.3 comp %, 1 TD, 1 INT, 214 yards

    Geno Smith

    2013-16 33 games (20 starts), 12-18 57.9 comp
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2013-16
    33 games (20 starts), 12-18
    57.9 comp %, 28 TD, 36 INT, 5,962 yards, 7 rush TD

    Michael Vick

    2014 10 games (3 starts), 1-2. 52.9 comp
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2014
    10 games (3 starts), 1-2.
    52.9 comp %, 3 TD, 2 INT, 604 passing yards, 153 rushing yards

    Ryan Fitzpatrick

    2015-16. 30 games (27 starts), 13-14. 58.3 comp
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    2015-16.
    30 games (27 starts), 13-14.
    58.3 comp %, 43 TD, 32 INT, 6,615 passing yards

    Bryce Petty

    2016-present. 6 games (4 starts), 1-3. 56.4 comp
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    2016-present.
    6 games (4 starts), 1-3.
    56.4 comp %, 3 TD, 7 INT, 809 passing yards

