FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets insist they’ll run a fair quarterback competition this offseason and Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg will share first-team reps during organized team activities.

On Tuesday, the team’s first day of OTAs, McCown took all of the reps with the starters during individual drills before he and Petty split 11-on-11 team reps. Hackenberg was on the far field working mostly with younger, inexperienced players during the 11-on-11 drills.

Still, new offensive coordinator John Morton said all three will get a chance to earn the No. 1 job: “We have a plan. The quarterbacks will be rotating, getting the same amount of reps (with the starters) throughout the week. We’re giving everybody a great opportunity to show themselves and see if they can be the starter.”

Pryor ‘no show’

Calvin Pryor was noticeably absent on Day 1 of OTAs, but if head coach Todd Bowles was bothered by the no-show, he didn’t show it. “It’s voluntary,” he said repeatedly of Pryor, the Jets’ first-round pick in 2014. Bowles did note that the safety has been at the facility this offseason. “I just coach the guys that are here.”

Pryor’s future with the franchise remains uncertain after the organization drafted safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in Rounds 1 and 2 and then chose not to pick up Pryor’s fifth-year option.

Asked what Pryor’s role on defense will be, coordinator Kacy Rodgers said: “We will see that as it plays out.”

News & notes

Maye and fifth-round LB Dylan Donahue signed their rookie contracts on Tuesday, leaving Adams and third-round WR ArDarius Stewart as the only draft picks unsigned. …WR Devin Smith (ACL) went unclaimed and now reverts to the Jets’ injured reserve list.