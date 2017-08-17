FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa, who suffered a neck injury Aug. 5 on a non-contact play before an intrasquad scrimmage, is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair a bulging disc. Enunwa received a second opinion in hopes of avoiding it, but Todd Bowles said after practice Thursday that Enunwa is scheduled to have surgery.

He is expected to miss at least six months, and it is anticipated that he will go on injured reserve and be ruled out for the season. Enunwa came to practice wearing his jersey and shorts. He did not appear in any discomfort and was seen jogging. He did not address reporters.

Not getting left in dark

The Jets are mindful of the solar eclipse Monday afternoon and have contingency plans in case it gets too dark to practice. The Jets have a lighted turf field at their training complex and also have an indoor field.

“We’re talking about certain things,” Bowles said. “If it gets too dark, we’ll go inside. If we need to go inside, we will.”

Jet streams

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin aggravated his back injury in practice Wednesday and was held out Thursday. Bowles said he doesn’t believe the injury is serious . . . Matt Forte (hamstring) won’t play Saturday night against the Lions, but Bilal Powell (neck), who recently returned to practice, will play. Rookie receiver Dan Williams, who caught a long pass in practice Tuesday, has a concussion and will miss the game. Bowles said he wasn’t sure whether the concussion occurred on the pass or on the play before it . . . The Jets haven’t settled on a punt returner. Getting work Thursday: Chris Harper, Frankie Hammond, Romar Morris and Marcus Murphy.