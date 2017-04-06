The Jets re-signed former Chiefs tight end Brian Parker on Thursday, whom they claimed last September and later waived after he failed his physical. The 6-4, 265-pound Parker caught one pass for six yards in nine games for Kansas City in 2015. Fellow Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will serve a two-game suspension stemming from his DUI arrest while with the Bucs last season.
