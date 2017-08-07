FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets haven’t played a preseason game yet, but they already lost their top wide receiver for the season.
Head coach Todd Bowles announced after Monday’s practice that Quincy Enunwa has a bulging disc in his neck and will be out six to nine months. Surgery is expected, pending a second opinion.
Bowles said he was told Enunwa’s injury isn’t career-threatening, but “going forward, we’ll see. They said he should come out of it OK.”
The expected roster move comes two days after the 25-year-old re-injured his neck during the team’s Green and White scrimmage Saturday at MetLife Stadium.
Enunwa suffered the non-contact injury while the offense was participating in 7-on-7 practice drills before the scrimmage.
Enunwa caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns last season and entered this offseason as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver following the departures of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in the offseason.
“He’s a big part of it,” Bowles said, “so our young guys will have to grow up fast.”
