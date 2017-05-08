Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on Sunday at a Miami music festival and charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence to his person and also obstruction of justice, according to a police report from the City of Miami Police Department.

Anderson was “fighting with security after being told to leave” the concert, according to the police report, which was obtained by Newsday on Monday. He then “refused” to leave and was told by a responding police officer to sit on the ground, the police report said. Anderson “tensed his body and pushed” the officer, according to the police report. Anderson was then “redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security” before being arrested, the report said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, posted a photo on Instagram from the Rolling Loud Music Festival over the weekend.

“We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman said in a statement Monday morning. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson’s agent, Tory Dandy, has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

Anderson, a New Jersey native and Temple alum, caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season. He hauled in a 52-yard completion from Bryce Petty in Week 10 against the Rams.