Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on Sunday at a Miami music festival and is being charged with “a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and also obstruction of justice,” according to a report.

Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, posted a photo on Instagram from the Rolling Loud Music Festival over the weekend. According to Andy Slater of WINZ-AM in South Florida, “it’s believed that Anderson was on or backstage at the time” of his arrest.

“We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman said in a statement Monday morning. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”

A Miami-Dade Police Department public information officer confirmed that Anderson had been arrested by the city of Miami police.

When reached by phone, a city of Miami public information officer said she could not confirm or deny the arrest and requested reporters call back in “two or three days.”

Anderson’s agent, Tory Dandy, has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

Anderson, a New Jersey native and Temple alum, flashed in his first year with the team after going undrafted in 2016. He caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season. He also hauled in a 52-yard completion from Bryce Petty in Week 10 against the Rams.