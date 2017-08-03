FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Rookie safety Jamal Adams was held out of team drills on Thursday after spraining an ankle.

Coach Todd Bowles said the Jets’ first-round draft pick suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 drill.

Bowles didn’t know the severity of the injury, but said he didn’t believe Adams would need an MRI. “I know he sprained it, so we kept him out,” said the coach.

A short time later, Adams assured fans that he was alright. “I’m okay,” tweeted the No. 6 overall and former LSU star, “God is good!”

Earlier this week, Adams created a firestorm after he said: “If I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field.” He said that while responding to a question at a fan forum about CTE. The next day he clarified his remarks, insisting that his words were “simply about passion.”

In other injury news: RB Matt Forte (hamstring) missed his second straight practice and is still day to day, according to Bowles. RB Marcus Murphy (leg) also did not practice and DL Claude Pelon (leg) left practice because of an injury and will need to undergo tests.