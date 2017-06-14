FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets have high hopes for rookie receiver ArDarius Stewart, but they’ll have to wait at least a month before they can see what he can do on the practice field.

Coach Todd Bowles divulged on Wednesday that Stewart, their third-round pick, underwent thumb and groin surgeries over the past two weeks. Asked if Stewart will be ready for training camp Bowles said: “He should be good to go.”

Fourth-round rookie receiver Chad Hansen also is sidelined with a sore knee, according to Bowles. Hansen is expected to be healthy by training camp.

Bates happy to be back

After four years removed from coaching, Jeremy Bates is excited to be back working with NFL quarterbacks. “I think at the time it was the right time for me to step aside, find out some things about myself, and have the opportunity to do some other things outside of football,” the quarterbacks coach said in his first media interview since being hired in February. “I did a lot of hiking, a lot of traveling. I stayed involved with the game. I’m not going to really focus on my last four years. At the end of the day, I think it made me a better person, I think it made me a better teacher, and I look forward to being a coach this year.”

Asked about Bates, who previously coached with offensive coordinator John Morton at USC, Bowles said: “Jeremy was all the things I was looking for.”

Adams shines

Rookie safety Jamal Adams impressed with two red-zone inceptions on back-to-back plays during team drills. Said Bowles: “He’s one of the guys that stood out today . . . He’s pretty instinctive to begin with. He’s just a football player. He made plays. He studies a lot, obviously. You don’t just get that way without studying.”