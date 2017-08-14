FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets safety Doug Middleton likely will miss significant time after suffering a pectoral tear in the fourth quarter of the team’s first preseason game, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

Middleton, who played with the second-string defense Saturday, injured himself while making a tackle on punt coverage in a 7-3 victory over the Titans. On Monday — the Jets’ first practice since that game — Bowles confirmed it did not look good.

“He’s going to get a second opinion first and come back and discuss that,” he said when asked if Middleton is destined for injured reserve. “But he’s going to be out for a while.”

The Jets already have filled his position, claiming Robenson Therezie off waivers from the Saints on Sunday. Therezie assumes the third spot on the Jets’ depth chart behind rookie Jamal Adams and Shamarko Thomas.

Forte close

Running back Matt Forte (hamstring) did not participate in a full practice but believes he is close to a return. He said the team is being cautious after he injured the same hamstring (in a different place) last year.

“I don’t want to go back out there immediately and go and injure it again,” he said. “Hamstrings are tricky. I had one last year and I came back out to practice and ended up injuring it. That’s why it took multiple weeks, so I had to have it heal. I guess that was something to learn from. This year, I definitely have to let it heal all the way so I can go out there and not have any setbacks.”

Catanzaro struggles

The kicker competition between Chandler Catanzaro and Ross Martin seemed all but decided after Catanzaro struggled during practice Monday, but Bowles said not to read too much into it. Catanzaro missed field-goal tries of 25, 40 and 55 yards; Martin made all his attempts. Catanzaro also missed a 55-yarder in Saturday night’s game. “If he performs under the lights, it’s not a concern,’’ Bowles said. “If he doesn’t, then it is.”

Jet streams

Running back Bilal Powell (neck) participated in drills but not the full practice. . . Linebacker Freddie Bishop (neck) didn’t practice and receiver Lucky Whitehead suffered a foot injury . . . The Jets signed receiver Dan Williams and waived receiver Deshon Foxx.