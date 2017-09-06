FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Rontez Miles was told there was blood. He couldn’t see it because his eye was clamped shut as he was shuttled to the sideline, but it “was traumatizing,” the Jets safety said.

“I was really nervous,” he added Wednesday after a practice in which he did not participate. “For my eye, my vision, my health after football . . . It wasn’t as bad when we went inside.”

The Jets revealed that Miles broke his orbital bone in two places and required surgery after an Aug. 19 collision in a preseason game against the Lions. Although he will miss Sunday’s game in Buffalo against the Bills, he appears to be making quick progress. The right eye shows little sign of injury, but there is slight bruising under the socket, and Miles said he feels “amazing.”

Neither Todd Bowles nor Miles could give an exact timetable for his return, particularly because it’s something of a “freakish accident,” Miles said.

“The way I feel, I feel good,” he said smiling. “I’ll continue to do what they say and get back sooner rather than later . . . I tell the staff I’m Wolverine. I heal fast.”

Petty on the mend

After injuring his knee in the Jets’ third preseason game against the Giants, Bryce Petty participated in a full practice and said he could be available Sunday, if needed. Petty had suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain. “Felt good, felt really good,” he said after practice. Though Petty is officially named second on the Jets depth chart, Bowles has not officially named a backup quarterback and previously has said not to lend too much credence to the released charts.

Jet streams

Bowles declined to name his starters at outside linebacker and offensive tackle . . TE Jordan Leggett (knee) did not practice . . . Bills QB Tyrod Taylor cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start on Sunday.