One of the final remnants of the John Idzik era packed his bags for Philadelphia Sunday, as the Jets traded cornerback Dexter McDougle for Eagles safety Terrence Brooks.

McDougle was picked in the third round of the 2014 draft but never did take flight, injuring his ACL before what would have been his rookie year. He was waived in September of last year and later signed to the practice squad. In limited time, he had seven tackles and one pass deflection.

The move bolsters a top-heavy position for the Jets. Though the team has high hopes for rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Mate, there’s little reliable depth beyond that. The precarious situation was exposed in Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants, when Adams broke up a pass to Evan Engram in the end zone and went down hard. Adams stayed down for a tick before walking off the field under his own power.

Brooks takes the spot of Doug Middleton (torn pectoral muscle) and looks to get more playing time than he would have this year with the Eagles, with whom he played 11 games last year. Drafted by the Ravens — also in the third round of the 2014 draft, a spot ahead of McDougle — he has 34 NFL games to his resume, with 22 solo tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Receivers Stewart, Hansen are bright spots

Though the Jets wide receiver picture is hardly what anyone would call ideal, the team got good news from DaArius Stewart and Chad Hansen in their 32-31 loss to the Giants. Stewart went 5-for-6 for 82 yards and caught his first two NFL touchdowns, while Hansen was 2-for-4 for 45 yards — giving a possibility that the two could contribute in the regular season. Hansen, who was drafted in the fourth round this year, was hobbled by hamstring and knee injuries during the offseason and OTAs, but said he feels no ill effects.

“I feel full speed,” he said, adding that he started feeling fully comfortable a few weeks ago. “I think a lot of that [comfort] came with maturity and the offense and understanding what I need to do. I think once that clicked, I started trusting myself physically.”