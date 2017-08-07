FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sheldon Richardson made it clear last year that he didn’t respect Brandon Marshall as a player. But the Jets defensive end went a step further to diss his former teammate, saying Marshall “quit” on the Jets before their 5-11 season even ended.

Asked Monday on “The Michael Kay Show” — which aired live from the Jets facility — if he was happy Marshall is now playing for the Giants, Richardson replied: “In a way, yeah. I am. I am. Guys didn’t address the situation at hand that needed to be addressed to him because of who he was . . . and how guys kind of carried him in the team a little. There were some things . . . He did some things in the locker room.”

In a May interview with Newsday, Richardson blasted the 33-year-old Marshall for being a “drama queen” and on Monday he reiterated his dislike for his former teammate.

“I might be a problem to the front office, but as far as locker room goes, me and my guys ride together forever. Still to this day,” said Richardson, whose ongoing rift with Marshall began with their verbal altercation in the locker room following the Jets’ 24-3 loss in Kansas City on Sept. 25.

“Right there, that whole situation was sticky because we’re losing and he’d do things that were a little drama queen-ish. and then he’s dogging out this guy, that guy. Oh, it’s everybody’s fault except his. Everybody pointing the finger when we’re losing and then nobody want to say something to him. And then I say something to him — the criminal, the bad guy and the media ran with it. That man know what he did to the locker room a little bit. And I was the one that addressed it. And will still address it to this day . . . If he can’t come on media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team way before the season was over with, well . . .

“Even with my little Snapchat video — we got smashed by the Dolphins (34-13 in Week 15) but, I was still third in tackles. My heart’s going to always be with football. This is what I do. This is who I am. I’m not trying to be a celebrity . . . I don’t care about being famous, I play football.”

Although Richardson noted he has moved on from the Marshall drama “somewhat,” he made it clear he took issue with the receiver wanting to move on from the Jets because they “didn’t have a chance” in 2017.

“He contributed to that,” Richardson said. “You’ve got to look within self. We all contributed to that. He was out there when we were talking those L’s. We took those L’s together. That’s what a team is supposed to do. Not, ‘Oh, they don’t stand a chance to win.’ If you’re that guy or you want to be that guy, you should be the reason the team is changing the culture.”