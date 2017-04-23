For all the money spent to upgrade the Jets secondary in 2015, the defense has been woefully inconsistent and its pass coverage has been shoddy.

Those hefty contracts, however, couldn’t mask the unit’s collective flaws, and injuries only helped to exacerbate their poor play. Now, the Jets — a team that also has a need at quarterback and outside linebacker — will be hard-pressed to find a new shutdown corner or a dynamic safety this week in the NFL Draft.

The last time the organization addressed the secondary in either the first or second round was 2013 and 2014, when former general manager John Idzik and coach Rex Ryan drafted Alabama stud Dee Milliner ninth overall and a year later selected hard-hitting Louisville safety Calvin Pryor 18th overall.

Now, Milliner is out of work (third-year general manager Mike Maccagnan declined to pick up his fifth-year option last spring); Pryor’s inconsistent play means his roster spot isn’t guaranteed in 2018; “Revis Island” is a distant memory and former star cornerback Darrelle Revis was released last month; and veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist tore a patellar tendon in mid-December.

Asked in March if the team plans to pick up Pryor’s fifth-year option, Maccagnan said: “Those are things that will work themselves out here in time. But I would say at this point and time, it’s not something I want to weigh in and comment on.”

The Jets GM addressed Revis’ release with the signing of former Cowboys corner Morris Claiborne. The 27-year-old is talented, but he’ll have to prove he can stay healthy (something he hasn’t done consistently in his five-year career). And the Jets clearly have to make more moves to shore up their secondary.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If there ever was a draft class to find a ballhawk, this is it. It’s loaded with talented players who have the potential to be legitimate starters and, perhaps bona fide NFL stars. And Maccagnan needs to get one, either by keeping the No. 6 pick or moving back in the draft order.

Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore, Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker and LSU safety Jamal Adams are projected to go in or near the Top 10. If the Jets stay at No. 6, they could have a shot at landing one of these three, even with teams like the Bears (No. 3) and Titans (No. 5) possibly looking for secondary help of their own.

Hooker played through a sports hernia and a torn hip labrum last year for the Buckeyes, but reportedly was given a clean bill of health recently by doctors. Lattimore also has dealt with chronic hamstring issues since high school. But their injury history likely won’t scare off NFL teams.

Should Maccagnan choose to trade down in the first round in an effort to acquire more picks, the Jets would still be in position to snag a talented corner or safety.

Ohio State’s Gareon Conley, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey, Tre’Davious White of LSU, USC’s Adoree’ Jackson and Washington’s Kevin King are just a few of the corners that could be taken later in the first round.

Jets videos

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan’s versatile star and Connecticut’s Obi Melifonwu are also potential first-round options at safety.