The Jets have signed veteran defensive back Corey White and waived/injured rookie receiver/returner Brisly Estime, who tore his Achilles tendon, according to his agent.

The versatile White, 27, spent the 2016 season with the Bills, where he was used at both cornerback and safety. He recorded two interceptions and four passes defensed in 15 games (four starts) for Buffalo.

A fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2012, White spent three seasons in New Orleans before splitting the 2015 season in Dallas and Arizona.

In 66 career games, including 24 starts, he’s recorded six interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said earlier this week that Estime, who averaged 18 yards a return at Syracuse, was in the mix for a return job.

“He’s a tough kid, he’s a downhill guy, he’s a stretch-and-cut runner and he’s a really good kid,” Boyer said. “I think he has a chance to be a player in this league just like a lot of these kids do here, but just like the other players that we talked about, he has to prove it to do it in this league and it’s much different to play in this league than it is doing it in college — that’s for sure — but he has proven it in college, that’s for sure.”

Report: Thompson visits. Former Patriots and Jets receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, 28, reportedly visited Florham Park on Thursday. The Jets released Thompkins last September to make room on the 53-man roster for rookie receivers Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall and seventh-round pick Charone Peake.