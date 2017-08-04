FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets signed defensive end Devon Still, the team announced Friday.

The 28-year-old had previously worked out for the Jets and most recently visited the Buffalo Bills during minicamp.

The Jets also announced the signing of defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk. They also waived/injured defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and put defensive back Corey White on injured reserve.

Still, a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, became an NFL fan favorite after his young daughter’s battle with cancer became public.

Still put his football career on hold after Leah Still was diagnosed at age 4 with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2014.

Although the Bengals cut Still in August 2014, the organization signed him to the practice squad to help pay for Leah’s cancer treatment. Cincinnati waived Still in September 2015.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Still signed a reserve future contract with the Houston Texans four months later but was placed on injured reserve in October.

He has 43 tackles and half a sack in four seasons.

In March, Still announced that his daughter’s cancer had been in remission for two years. “I want to wish a Happy 2nd Birthday to my daughter, Leah. Today marks 2 years in remission!” he posted on Instagram. “From the moment we took this picture in the hospital, right before doctors walked in the room and said she had cancer, we had an extremely tough fight. But no matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know.”