Days after dumping David Harris, the Jets found some depth for their linebacking corps.
On Friday, the team announced that they’ve signed former Giant Spencer Paysinger.
Paysinger, 28, signed with the crosstown rivals as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Giants that same season. After four seasons with the Giants, Paysinger played for the Dolphins in 2015 and ’16.
He appeared in 29 games (three starts) while in Miami and recorded 83 tackles.
