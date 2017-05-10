The Jets announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed another draft pick: sixth-round pick Jeremy Clark.
The former Michigan cornerback, who tore his ACL last season, is the last of the Jets’ sixth-rounders to ink their new contracts. Last week, they signed fellow rookie cornerback Derrick Jones and running back Elijah McGuire.
Six of the Jets’ nine draft picks remain unsigned: first- and second-round safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, third- and fourth-round receivers ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen and fifth-rounders, tight end Jordan Leggett and outside linebacker Dylan Donahue.
