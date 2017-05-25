The Jets on Thursday announced wide receiver ArDarius Stewart has signed his rookie contract, leaving first-rounder Jamal Adams as the only 2017 draft pick still unsigned.
Stewart, who played at Alabama, was a third-round selection (pick No. 79 overall).
Rookies Marcus Maye (round two), Chad Hansen (four), Jordan Leggett and Dylan Donahue (five) and Elijah McGuire, Jeremy Clark and Derrick Jones (six) have all inked their deals.
Adams, a former LSU safety, is still taking part in OTAs despite being unsigned.
