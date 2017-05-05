FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Following the first day of rookie minicamp, the Jets announced on Friday that they have signed two of their draft picks: Sixth-rounders running back Elijah McGuire and cornerback Derrick Jones.
They’re the first of general manager Mike Maccagnan’s nine draft picks to officially ink their rookie deals.
Latest Jets stories
The rest of the Jets’ 2017 class includes:
- First-round S Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall)
- Second-round S Marcus Maye (No. 39 overall)
- Third-round WR ArDarius Stewart (No. 79 overall)
- Fourth-round WR Chad Hansen (No. 141 overall)
- Fifth-round TE Jordan Leggett (No. 150 overall)
- Fifth-round OLB/DE Dylan Donahue (No. 181 overall)
- Sixth-round DB Jeremy Clark (No. 197 overall)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.