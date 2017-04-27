Jets take LSU safety Jamal Adams in NFL Draft
The Jets selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Newsday.com's Nick Klopsis analyzes the pick. (Credit: Newsday / Nick Klopsis)
