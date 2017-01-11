Todd Bowles’ coaching staff continues to take shape.
A source confirmed the Jets plan to hire former Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.
Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Rams, first as their defensive quality control coach in 2012. He was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2015.
The Rams finished 10th in pass defense, allowing 233.2 yards per game this past season. The Jets were 17th with 243.6 yards allowed.
During his time in St. Louis and Los Angeles, Wilson played a key role in developing cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (now with the Giants), Trumaine Johnson and E.J. Gaines.
Prior to joining the Rams, Wilson spent four seasons as a scout for the Chicago Bears.
A three-year starter as a cornerback at Maryland, he was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2004. That year, however, he suffered a season-ending injury.
On Jan. 3, the Jets fired five assistant coaches, including defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna. Sporting News reported last week that former Chicago Bears assistant coach Clint Hurtt will sign a two-year deal to become the Jets’ new outside linebackers coach.
