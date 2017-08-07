FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets haven’t played a preseason game yet, but they’re about to lose one of their most valuable weapons indefinitely.

The organization plans to place wide receiver Quincy Enunwa on injured reserve, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The expected roster move comes two days after Enunwa, 25, re-injured his neck during the team’s Green and White scrimmage Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

He suffered the non-contact injury while the offense was participating in 7-on-7 practice drills before the scrimmage. Head coach Todd Bowles did not know the extent of Enunwa’s condition immediately after the scrimmage.

It’s unclear at this time if Enunwa is done for the season or if there’s a chance he could return at some point. According to NFL.com, tests are still “ongoing.”

“[The trainers] said it was the same thing he had in the spring,” Bowles said of the receiver, who caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns last season. “It wasn’t severe, but it held him out a little while. I’ll see the severity when I go inside.

“We’ll see what happens first. If we have to lose him, we’ll adjust from there. But we’ve got some young guys coming on, so we’ll see what the results are first and we’ll go from there.”