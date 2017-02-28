The Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that he will be released, the team announced Tuesday night.
The decision comes after Revis was arrested after his alleged involvement in an altercation on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Feb. 12.
Revis will appear in court on four felony charges on March 15 at 12:30 p.m.
The seven-time Pro Bowler will become a free agent on March 9.
Within minutes of the announcement, Revis tweeted an image and a message to Jets’ fans.
“I can’t thank Woody Johnson and the entire Jets organization enough for taking a chance on me back in 2007,” the message reads. “I played some of my greatest football in green and white. Jet Nation has always been behind me and teammates. Without all of you, there would be no Revis Island. I love you New York!!!!!!!”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.