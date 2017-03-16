HIGHLIGHTS Hampered by injuries in five seasons with Cowboys

Would replace Revis in Gang Green’s secondary

The Jets are on the verge of landing a key piece in their secondary and a replacement for Darrelle Revis. Cowboys free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne is expected to sign with them, ESPN reported Thursday.

Claiborne, 27, was the sixth overall pick in 2012, but injuries have hampered his production.

He was slowed by wrist surgery before the start of his rookie season and missed the final 12 games of 2014 after tearing a patellar tendon. He missed five games the following year because of ankle and hamstring injuries and had his promising 2016 campaign derailed by a groin injury that cost him nine games.

Claiborne returned for the playoffs but suffered a hip injury in Dallas’ NFC divisional-round loss to Green Bay.

He finished with 26 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception in seven games.

He reportedly received interest from the Ravens, but Baltimore opted to sign Claiborne’s former Cowboys teammate, Brandon Carr, on Thursday.

Last week, the Jets released Revis, who on Wednesday was cleared of all charges stemming from a Feb. 12 street fight in Pittsburgh.

Pennel signed. Free-agent defensive tackle Mike Pennel is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, according to his agent. Pennel, 25, spent the past three seasons with the Packers.