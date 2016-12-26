Jets coach Todd Bowles was scheduled to meet with his doctors on Monday after being hospitalized late last week.

Bowles was hospitalized Friday and missed the team flight for Saturday’s 41-3 loss to New England. He flew the day of the game and was on the sideline for the team’s sixth loss in seven games.

Bowles, 53, told reporters after the game the problem was “kidney stones, gall stones, gall bladder” and that he wasn’t certain he would be able to make the game at all.

Bowles, who is in his second season with the Jets, also had a health scare in February when a benign mass was removed from his throat.

The Jets were off Monday. Bowles is expected to run practice Tuesday and speak to reporters afterward.

The Jets (4-11) host the Bills on Sunday to end the regular season.

Petty placed on IR. Quarterback Bryce Petty has been placed on injured reserve. He suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder Saturday against the Patriots while tackling Malcolm Butler following a second-quarter turnover. To replace him, the club has claimed linebacker Corey Lemonier off waivers from Detroit.

Petty, 25, made four starts this season and appeared in five contests. He was 75-for-133 passing (56 percent) for 809 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 6-3, 230-pound Petty, a fourth-round pick out of Baylor in 2015, did not play his rookie campaign.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday’s finale against Buffalo, with second-round draft pick Christian Hackenberg likely active for the first time.