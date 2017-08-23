FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The curious case of the Jets’ quarterback rotation continues.

Despite speculation that 38-year-old veteran Josh McCown would be the Week 1 starter, the Jets’ two younger quarterbacks again took most of the practice reps on Wednesday, which had also been the case on Tuesday.

Christian Hackenberg, who struggled in his first career preseason start against the Lions on Saturday night, got 19 snaps with the first team, and Bryce Petty got 15. McCown, who started off the practice as the No. 1 quarterback, had just nine. He has played just one series in two preseason games.

Coach Todd Bowles said not to read into the snap count. “I don’t [read into it],” Bowles said after a practice that lasted just over 2 1⁄2 hours, one of the longest in training camp. “I’m not counting the reps. I count the games and put together production, and as I said back in minicamp, we’ll see where everybody is. They’ll be pretty close [in snaps].”

Bowles is still not ready to name a starter for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Giants, which is generally considered the game where the would-be regular-season starters play most. “We’ll sit down and talk about it,” Bowles said. “It’s still early.”

Bowles said he’ll discuss the quarterback situation with his assistant coaches on Thursday. He said on Tuesday he’ll be ready to announce his starter by Monday.

Asked if he would keep all three quarterbacks on the regular-season roster, Bowles said, “Right now, yes, but that could change.”

Forte progressing

Matt Forte, who returned to practice on Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury, worked again on Wednesday and could see some action against the Giants.

“He’s put together two good days,” Bowles said. “We’ll see what he knows and see how we treat him, and we’ll talk about it before the game whether we play him or not.”

Defensive line coach Robert Nunn, who coached the Giants defensive line, including Jason Pierre-Paul, in Super Bowl XLVI, on what he takes with him from his experience with the other team that plays at MetLife Stadium: “Don’t screw up the good ones. I’ve had some talented players. I’ve learned as much from them as I ever taught them. Each of them had some unique skillsets.” . . . Secondary coach Dennard Wilson likes what he sees from rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. “They’re doing an outstanding job,” Wilson said. “They pick up everything easily. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and when they do make mistakes, they correct them. They’re prepared. They’re right where they should be.” . . . The Jets worked in rookie outside linebacker Dylan Donahue with the first-team defense. “Had [a shoulder injury], and he’s a little healthier now,” Bowles said. “We plan on getting him in some action and see what he does.” . . . The Jets signed TE Brandon Barnes and released WR Marquess Wilson.