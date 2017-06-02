Calvin Pryor officially has gone from demoted to discarded.

The Jets traded the safety, their 2014 first-round pick, to the Browns on Thursday for a familiar face: their 2012 third-round pick, linebacker Demario Davis. The straight-up swap allowed the Jets to dump the disappointing Pryor, create some salary-cap room and welcome back a locker-room good guy.

General manager Mike Maccagnan reportedly had been willing to release Pryor and his $1.6-million guaranteed salary. Davis is due a non-guaranteed $3.7-million salary in 2017, so the Jets can cut him at any time before the season begins.

Davis played all 64 games in four seasons with the Jets before signing a free-agent deal with Cleveland last offseason. He was second on the Browns with 99 tackles, including 59 solo, in 2016.

Pryor, who earned the nickname “Louisville Slugger” at Louisville, never lived up to the hype created by former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who likened him to former Super Bowl champion Jack Tatum because of his hard-hitting style. It was clear his roster spot was in jeopardy after the Jets drafted safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in the first and second rounds in April.

After missing Day 1 of OTAs, Pryor was demoted to third-team defense, another indication that he wouldn’t be in Florham Park, New Jersey, for very long.

Asked Tuesday about how Pryor was handling the addition of two safeties, coach Todd Bowles said: “There’s not much to respond to as a player . . . You’re going to draft people every year. So if anybody’s going to cry about somebody drafting somebody at their spot and not go out there and play, this is not the league for them.”

The Browns believe they’re getting a solid addition to their secondary.

“Calvin is a young, experienced safety who has upside,” executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown told the team’s website. “We are pleased to add him to our defensive back room, and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete.”

As for Davis, don’t expect him to slide automatically into a starting role. The Jets have inside linebackers David Harris and Darron Lee as their starters.

“We appreciate Calvin’s time and contributions to our organization and wish him nothing but the best in Cleveland,” Maccagnan said. “We welcome Demario back to the Jets and look forward to having him compete as we continue our offseason.”

Notes & quotes: The Jets signed former Syracuse and Steelers safety Shamarko Thomas and waived linebacker Jevaris Jones . . . Eight training camp practices will be open to the public, including the Green & White Scrimmage Aug. 5 at MetLife Stadium. Players report July 28.