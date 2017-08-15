Outside expectations for the rebuilding Jets aren’t exactly flying high, but the team wants its fans to have a winning experience no matter the final score.

So it laid out its new fan initiatives for the season Tuesday at MetLife Stadium, from perks for season-ticket and PSL holders to mobile app upgrades, from new food offerings to establishing a New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame.

“I think every year we’re always looking to do different things regardless of whether expectations for on-field performance are high or low,” team president Neil Glat said. “We’re always going to continue to enhance.

“Look, they’re great fans and we can’t take them for granted . . . We want to make sure that when they make a choice to come to Jets games that they’re very happy with it.”

The season-ticket and PSL holders are getting “Jets Cash” worth $20-$100 per seat. It’s credit at the home games for merchandise, food and drinks. Plus, hot dogs and 12-ounce sodas will be half-price.

There will be PSL holder-only events, including a kids combine at the training complex in Florham Park.

The team also wants to honor some longtime supporters. Fans can go to newyorkjets.com to nominate themselves or others for the new Hall of Fame. It requires a brief written statement and an original photo.

Some former Jets will help pick 10 finalists and then fans will vote. The inaugural, three-person Class of 2017 will be honored at halftime of the home finale.

The team is also launching “Jets 360 Productions,” providing more content for its digital and social media outlets. There will be a new pregame show on SNY and a new Sunday show on Channel 2 after the late news.

The Jets are enthused about the mobile app. Besides improved stadium maps and ticketing, the app will now feature a connection to Uber and Jets Official Answer Network, a chatbot to answer questions. Fans will also be able to make predictions on drives to compete for points toward prizes.

There will also be advanced stats posted on the video boards.

“It’s really, I think, catering to your new millennials who are the future of your fan base and kind of moving away from the baby boomers and how they like to consume and receive data,” former Jets linebacker Bart Scott said. “I think you really have to work a lot harder to satisfying the appetite of the modern-day fan.”